Covea Finance Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$49.24 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$45.26 and a 52-week high of C$74.86. The stock has a market cap of C$58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

