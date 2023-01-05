Covea Finance Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE CPT opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $176.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

