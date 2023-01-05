Covea Finance Sells 2,300 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Covea Finance lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $132.43 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

