Covea Finance Sells 7,400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Covea Finance decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.0% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.49 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

