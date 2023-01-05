CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.45. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

