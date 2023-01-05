CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

CRSP opened at $45.00 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

