Critical Contrast: AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) & Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AGC has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGC 0 0 0 0 N/A Absolute Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AGC and Absolute Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Absolute Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than AGC.

Dividends

AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AGC pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Absolute Software pays out -45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGC and Absolute Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGC $15.47 billion 0.47 $1.13 billion $0.66 9.88 Absolute Software $197.31 million 2.94 -$24.49 million ($0.51) -21.73

AGC has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. Absolute Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AGC and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGC 4.59% 5.52% 3.12% Absolute Software -12.75% N/A N/A

Summary

AGC beats Absolute Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGC

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystal, silicon carbide, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, DOE diffuser, glass ceramics substrate, optical planar device, IR cut filter, aspherical glass and molded lens, micro lens array, and fly eye and condenser lens products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and paste, as well as glass substrate for semiconductor packaging, and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agent for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science business. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass. The company markets its solutions through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to healthcare organizations, educational institutions, governmental agencies, and individual consumers. It operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Latin America. Absolute Software Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

