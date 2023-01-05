Critical Survey: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93% Integrated Ventures -52.00% -25.03% -16.73%

Volatility & Risk

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 0.77 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

