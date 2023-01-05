Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $9.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022778 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003924 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

