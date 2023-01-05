CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $159.39. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,596,000 after buying an additional 261,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

