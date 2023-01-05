CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.48. 12,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,191,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTIC. StockNews.com lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $681.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,204 shares of company stock worth $1,181,911. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 1,535.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 329,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 309,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

