Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Trading Up 2.1%

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 333 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 333 ($4.01). Approximately 45,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 19,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($3.93).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.71 million and a PE ratio of 3,027.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.79.

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

