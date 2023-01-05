Cwm LLC Acquires 16,171 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.53. 21,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average of $136.13. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

