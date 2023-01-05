Cwm LLC Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $208.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,288. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.80.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.19.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

