CyberDragon Gold Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $124,687.43 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

