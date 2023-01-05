Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Shares of DHR traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.13. 38,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.46. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $310.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

