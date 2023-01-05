Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Cut by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

DE opened at $423.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

