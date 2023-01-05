DEI (DEI) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001943 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $18,495.24 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00442607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00020920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018575 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

