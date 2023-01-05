Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.50. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 18,669 shares traded.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

In related news, Director A Alexander Taylor II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,475 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 91,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

