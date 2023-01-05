Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Update

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 1.4 %

DSGR stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $347.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,066,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

