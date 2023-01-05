Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 1.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.06. 9,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,480. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

