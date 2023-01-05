Dogelon Mars 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $152.87 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,886,255,410,436 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

