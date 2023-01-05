Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Reduced by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

