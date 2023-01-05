Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.08

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.08 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 301.20 ($3.63). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.54), with a volume of 1,053,622 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.04) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.33.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

