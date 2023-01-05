Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 55,191 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $4,862,327.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,768,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,379,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.00. 317,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

