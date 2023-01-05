Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

DOV stock opened at $136.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

