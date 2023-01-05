DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.32 and last traded at $75.75. Approximately 27,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 29,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSDVY shares. HSBC cut DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

