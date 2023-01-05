DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.