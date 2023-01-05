Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $331.00 million-$338.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 946,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 115.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.