Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $331-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCT. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.11.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 958,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,787. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

