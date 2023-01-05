Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.5-81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.52 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 958,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,787. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.97, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.