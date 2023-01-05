E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Trading Down 0.3%

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$896.99 and last traded at C$896.99. 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$900.00.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$891.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$866.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

