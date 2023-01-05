EAC (EAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,001.39

EAC (EAC) traded down 58.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. EAC has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $10,001.39 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 60.4% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00445270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01599741 USD and is down -59.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,118.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

