EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.73 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 60% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 62.7% lower against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $9,423.36 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00442342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000841 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01599741 USD and is down -59.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,118.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars.

