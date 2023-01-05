EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.91 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 67% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $9,675.86 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00440501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020898 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018518 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01599741 USD and is down -59.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,118.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

