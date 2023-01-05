Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $577.57

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 577.57 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 581.75 ($7.01). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 572.50 ($6.90), with a volume of 25,155 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 577.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 560.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £157.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,500.00.

In other news, insider Bill Currie sold 1,078,762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £5,987,129.10 ($7,213,408.55). Also, insider Robert Senior bought 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £24,997.20 ($30,117.11).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

