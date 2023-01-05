Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 890,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 0.60. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

