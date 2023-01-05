Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. Citigroup lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,580. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

