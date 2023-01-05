Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $23.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

