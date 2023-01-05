Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 34,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,709. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.18.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.