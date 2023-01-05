Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 34,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,709. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 80.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

