Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
EVT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 101,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,556. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.