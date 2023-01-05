Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

EVT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 101,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,556. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 85.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

