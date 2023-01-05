Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.