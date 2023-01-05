Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

