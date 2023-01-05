Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EXG opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 111,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 648,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 347,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

