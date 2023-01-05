Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 31,283 shares.The stock last traded at $167.30 and had previously closed at $170.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Elbit Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
