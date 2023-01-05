Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $363.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,491 shares of company stock worth $128,245,806. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

