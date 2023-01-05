Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 80,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 109,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition ( OTCMKTS:BABYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 342.93%.

(Get Rating)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.