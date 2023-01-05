Emocoin Price Hits $0.0017 (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Emocoin has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Emocoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00443919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.40 or 0.02203323 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.19 or 0.30328101 BTC.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

