Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,714,496 shares trading hands.

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.10.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

