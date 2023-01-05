Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,699. The stock has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.