Energi Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $171,181.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022958 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003956 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,931,784 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

